Denham City councilman arrested on domestic abuse/battery charges

DENHAM SPRINGS - A city councilman was booked into jail on domestic abuse/battery charges Thursday.

Chris Davis was charged with a misdemeanor.

Davis, who is described as a conservative Republican on the city's website, was elected in 2011. He is a corporate environmental health and safety manager, according to his biography on the site.

Davis was booked and released in the same day. He posted a $1500 bond.

Further details about the circumstances were not released as of this post. No one answered the phone at a number listed on Davis' campaign filing.

