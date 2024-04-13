DEMCO still working to restore power in St. Francisville, Clinton

GREENWELL SPRINGS - DEMCO workers are still restoring power to the St. Francisville and Clinton communities after Wednesday's storms took down electrical poles and knocked out power for thousands of Louisianians.

On Saturday, DEMCO said only 1,200 customers are left to connect, all transmission lines are back in service and the main feeders have been energized.

The West Feliciana School System, which was closed after the storm due to lack of power, is back online. Crews have replaced more than 100 poles in West and East Feliciana parishes.