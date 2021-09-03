DEMCO: Power restored to half of customers, others may have to wait weeks

On Friday, DEMCO said more than half of its meters were back in service, leaving about 54,286 still without power.

Check here to see a list of estimates for Entergy customers

As of Friday, about 113,500 meters were back in service, all of its substations were ready to receive power. The company said it expects to make more significant progress over the weekend, but it could take up to four weeks to restore power for some depending on the damage.

Here's a parish-by-parish breakdown of DEMCO's current restoration progress.

Ascension – 15198 meters, 7198 out (52.64% energized)

-The Airline substation has power and we’re energizing what we can in Gonzales, Prairieville, St. Amant and Galvez

-French settlement substation is waiting for power at the metering point. This will restore many members in that area.

-Due to damage to infrastructure, other areas can expect outages for one to two weeks.

East Baton Rouge –36046 meters, 9686 out (73.13% energized)

-City of Baton Rouge – 17,961 meters, 6556 out (63.50% energized)

-Metering Points: Flannery Rd restored; Terrell Rd still out

-Restored: Thompson Creek, Zachary, Dyer Road to Indian Mound, Flannery Rd. to -Greenwell Springs and Harrell’s Ferry

-Live Oak to Watson is currently being worked

-Most members will have power restored this week but about 1000 members in this area will require off-road equipment to get to them and will take longer to restore.

East Feliciana – 6201 meters, 2800 out (54.85 energized%)

-Restoration in some areas around Clinton, Olive Branch and Pride today

Livingston – 46185 meters, 29026 out (37.15% energized)

-This is the hardest hit area with severe flooding and damage to our system – poles and lines down and stripped and flooding continues to prevent safe access

-Distribution feeders that can receive power will be energized

-Denham area – most of circuits hot; Main 3 phases are energized, but many single phase down

-Good progress in the Juban, Watson and Walker areas

-Crews working LIGO today, hoping to power up this evening or tomorrow

-Working LIGO south circuit – circuits to restore businesses in Livingston – courthouse, homeland security building, epic, and plan to backfeed to get homeland cell tower on

-Denbury substation to LIGO is estimated 9/5-9/7

-Holden station is going to take weeks

St. Helena – 5410 meters, 4915 out (9.15% energized)

-Greensburg and Pine Grove area will be 3-4 weeks estimated time of restoration – damage is severe in this area

-Greensburg substation should be energized today

-Distribution feeders that can receive power today will be energized

-Working in the Grangeville to Darlington and Darlington to Greensburg beginning 9/3 with ETOR 9/3- 9/5

Tangipahoa – 628 meters, 626 out (3.10% energized%)

-Outages in this area will take 3-4 weeks

-Deploying right of way cutting soon

West Feliciana – 4513 meters, 31 out (99.52% energized)

-We are close to complete restoration in Tunica, Bains and Elm Park.

-Remaining outages have accessibility challenges and will take longer