Delay requested in trial of man accused of killing Loranger woman, her daughter

NEW ORLEANS - A man indicted in the killing of a Loranger woman and her daughter faces delays in his federal trial, which was scheduled for July 28.

Daniel Callihan is charged in federal court with kidnapping resulting in the death and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He and his girlfriend Victoria Cox are both charged with capital murder and related crimes in Mississippi and in Tangipahoa Parish; they were arrested in the killings of Callie Brunett, 35, and Erin Brunett, 4.

The district court presiding over the case previously ruled him mentally competent to stand trial. On Tuesday, court records showed prosecutors wanted to delay his trial date, while the defense will oppose the motion.

Judge Lance Africk is set to rule on the matter within the week.

Callihan is accused of stabbing and killing Callie Brunett in her Loranger home, while both Cox and Callihan are accused in the killing of Erin Brunett, whose body was found in Jackson, Mississippi. They allegedly kidnapped Erin Brunett and her 6-year-old sister, Jacie, after Callie Brunett's murder.

When Callihan was arrested in Mississippi, he said had no reason for what he did, claiming to be sober at the time of the killing and kidnapping.

"I would kill me...I have told [police] everything I did, and I have agreed to not fight it," Callihan said then. "For what I did? Lethal injection is the easiest thing for me."

Callihan entered a plea of not guilty.