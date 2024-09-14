73°
'Deepwater Horizon' movie releases first trailer
NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) - Deepwater Horizon explosion and subsequent oil leak is getting a Hollywood ending.
A trailer for the upcoming film, Deepwater Horizon, directed by Peter Berg (Lone Survivor) was released Wednesday.
The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, John Malkovich,Gina Rodriguez, Dylan O’Brien and Kate Hudson.
Based on a true story, the screenplay was written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand and centers around Mike Williams (Wahlberg) an electrician on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig and his wife (Hudson.) This will be Hudson's first time to work on screen with Russell, her stepfather.
Malkovich will play a BP representative.
The movie is set for wide release September 30, 2016.
