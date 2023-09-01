Decades in prison for teenage gang member who killed another teen, wounded 10-year-old

BATON ROUGE -- A gang member arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve double shooting that killed another teen and wounded a 10-year-old boy has been sentenced to decades in prison.

The terms are mostly stacked, meaning that Koverias Garner will likely spend most of his life in confinement.

Garner pleaded guilty this week to reduced counts of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter -- and to a third charge of home invasion.

His arrest followed the Dec. 24, 2020, shootings at a home on Turret Drive, near Millerville Road.

The gunfire killed 17-year-old Gervonte Taplin and injured his younger brother.

Garner who was also 17 at the time, was captured in February 2021, after police received a tip regarding a gaming console that was taken from the scene.

Investigators said Garner was part of a street gang known as "The 300" and was at odds with Taplin.

The sentences of 40, 30 and 20 years will mostly -- but not entirely -- be served back-to-back.