Debris still sitting curbside nearly 2 weeks after intense storm

BATON ROUGE - Nearly two weeks after a storm rolled through the Baton Rouge-area, knocking out power, snapping branches and toppling trees, many residents are still staring at the debris on their curb.

"We still have the great wall of Shenandoah," Josh Michaels told News 2's Brittany Weiss.

News 2 spoke to Michaels the day after the storm hit. He had a massive pile of debris in his yard then, and it's still there.

The Department of Public Works says it's trying to keep up by putting new trucks on the road. The May 19th storm event was not declared an emergency disaster, meaning the piles are currently being picked up on the usual debris schedule.

Some say pickup can't come soon enough, especially with uncertainty about what's lurking in those piles.

"Snakes can get into it," Tammy Ballew says. "If they don't come get 'em, who knows what is going to nest in it."

This is problem in other areas of Baton Rouge, as well, not just Shenandoah. DPW says residents can expect more trucks in the area to pick up the debris Wednesday and Thursday.