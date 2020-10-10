78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Debris seen across the region as Saturday morning sunlight shows Delta's impacts

Saturday, October 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Saturday morning showed widespread debris covering lawns and streets.

Trees were reported down in most area parishes.

Some streets were closed or impassable because of debris. 

