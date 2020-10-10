78°
Latest Weather Blog
Debris seen across the region as Saturday morning sunlight shows Delta's impacts
BATON ROUGE - Saturday morning showed widespread debris covering lawns and streets.
Trees were reported down in most area parishes.
Click HERE for the weekend forecast.
Click HERE for the latest on power outages.
Some streets were closed or impassable because of debris.
Shingles blown off the hotel in St. Francisville pic.twitter.com/gOvQj9XxSw— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) October 10, 2020