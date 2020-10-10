Conditions improving as the clean up begins

10AM Advisory: Delta is now a tropical depression as it tracks to the northeast into north Mississippi.

Today: After a rough night of high winds from Hurricane Delta, conditions are drastically improving across south Louisiana this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning, with peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Stray shower can't be ruled out, especially during the morning hours. Highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest 5 - 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Looking Ahead: Our weather conditions remain calm through the end of the weekend. Sunday will be dry with plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 80s. A weak cold front is set to arrive late Monday, into Tuesday but only bring a slight drop in temperatures and humidity. Another cold front will make it here on Friday bringing a more significant drop in temperatures.

LOCAL RIVER STAGES:





Comite: subdivisions between the Comite River and Beaver Bayou will have moderate flooding. High water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River junction.

Amite: flooding will occur on the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. River Road at the foot of Benton Lane will flood.

OBSERVED WIND GUSTS:







All of metro Baton Rouge reporting stations recorded wind gusts well over tropical storm force for several hours last night, into the overnight hours.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.