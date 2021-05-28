78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Debris pickup continues in East Baton Rouge Friday

2 hours 52 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, May 28 2021 May 28, 2021 May 28, 2021 5:05 PM May 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - As residents work tirelessly to gut their homes, the city is working to get the debris out of their yards. 

Michael Smith, who lives near Meadow Park Avenue, is shocked at the devastation that surrounds his home. 

“I’ve been offshore for three weeks and this is what I see… It’s devastating. Reminds me of the flood of 2016," Smith said. “It’s happening fast over here now and that’s great but it’s just the devastation people are going through and so much people going through the same thing again. It’s sad." 

The clean-up trucks will pass through each area at least twice to ensure pickup is efficient. 

Trending News

Clean-up efforts are on their second day, but their work is clearly cut out for them. They plan to continue over Memorial Day weekend. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days