32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly barber shop shooting on N. Foster leaves one dead; three injured

3 hours 18 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, February 18 2021 Feb 18, 2021 February 18, 2021 7:17 PM February 18, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were injured in a shooting that took place at a barber shop Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. that left one person dead and three injured at Trejor Ure Hair and Beauty Salon located in the 2000 block N. Foster Drive.

One person was reported dead on the scene when officials arrived. Three individuals were transported to a hospital. 

Homicide detectives and the coroner are on the scene. 

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days