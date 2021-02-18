Deadly barber shop shooting on N. Foster leaves one dead; three injured

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were injured in a shooting that took place at a barber shop Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. that left one person dead and three injured at Trejor Ure Hair and Beauty Salon located in the 2000 block N. Foster Drive.

One person was reported dead on the scene when officials arrived. Three individuals were transported to a hospital.

Homicide detectives and the coroner are on the scene.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.