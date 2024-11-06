81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DCFS urges EBT cardholders to change PIN after skimming devices located across state

3 hours 5 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2024 Nov 6, 2024 November 06, 2024 2:46 PM November 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services urges all EBT cardholders to change their PIN after multiple skimming devices were discovered at retail locations across Louisiana.

DCFS will sent text alerts directly to EBT cardholders urging users to change their card's PIN as a result. DCFS also urges cardholders to update their PIN every 30 days,

Trending News

Local and federal authorities have been notified and are investigating these incidents. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days