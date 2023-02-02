DCFS procedures may not have been followed after girls disappeared from foster home

NEW ORLEANS - The Department of Children and Family Services is under fire again after a woman says nothing was done to stop a pair of teenage girls from running away from their foster home.

17-year-old Jaylyn Holt has been in the state's care since her mother's death in 2017.

"I was very hopeful this would be a place that she could go in and get the help she needs," Nichole Morton said.

Morton, her godmother, says Jaylyn has been in and out of her home for years, but Morton needed additional help. So, Jaylyn has been living at the Raintree foster home in New Orleans since September, until something happened.

"I got a text on Jan. 23 from Jaylyn's social worker," Morton said.

That's when Morton learned Jaylyn had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 20.

"I spoke with the social worker today, and I told her, 'This is not a game. This is real. These girls are missing,'" Morton said.

Morton says as soon as she was notified, she went to New Orleans to find out more information. It was there she was told Jaylyn and another girl, Rosa Weaver, ran away.

Workers said the two girls stood outside a convenience store as they tried to convince them to go back to Raintree. Later, the two girls are seen on camera walking away with two males. Morton says the workers there did not do enough to get the girls back to the house.

"The Raintree house reported to the police that the kids left the house; they didn't report they watched them walk away with two boys," Morton said.

According to Morton, the two boys have returned to school — the same one the girls attend. New Orleans police tell her they spoke with the boys but have not yet been able to find the girls.

Now, she says she's worried about her goddaughter and wants answers as to how this happened.

"There is no way I could have stood there and watched those girls walk away and not even walk to the corner to see. She didn't care. I couldn't have done it," Morton said.

DCFS is not commenting on the girls' disappearance for "legal reasons." According to Morton, runaway procedures were not followed. Family is supposed to be contacted within 24 hours, and a police report is to be filed immediately. You can read the policies in full here.

WBRZ has reached out to NOPD and Raintree Children Services, but our calls and emails were not returned.