DCFS on officer-involved shooting: police escorts 'not unusual'

BATON ROUGE - Officer Darrell Carter of the Baton Rouge Police Department was escorting a state social worker Monday night when he shot and killed a man under investigation for child abuse.

The head of Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services would not go into the details of the investigation Tuesday, but Secretary Maketa Garner Walters said a police escort is not unusual.

"We very often call them when we are going into a situation where we have any understanding of a criminal background, a mental health problem, domestic violence or maybe in a neighborhood where there's been a lot of emotion and trauma," Walters said.

Monday night's officer-involved shooting took the life of 24-year-old Calvin Toney who officials said fought for Officer Carter's weapon - likely a TASER.

The unnamed social worker was back on the job Tuesday, attending a court hearing for another case.

"People were visibly shaken when I was at the office today but the amazing thing is everyone was there," Walters said.