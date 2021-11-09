Days before stabbing, Zachary High increased on-campus police presence to address student violence

ZACHARY - Paramedics rushed a juvenile to a hospital after he was stabbed on a high school campus Thursday night.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said Friday morning that the stabbing happened outside the basketball gym on campus. Police said the incident stemmed from a fight, and one student suffered multiple stab wounds.

Another juvenile, who was also identified as a student, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon on school property.

The student who was attacked was said to be in serious condition at a local hospital.

A WBRZ crew on the scene reported heavy police presence just outside the football field.

The Zachary High Broncos hosted the Walker Wildcats in Bronco Stadium Thursday night.

Sources tell WBRZ that Zachary High had been working to address recent fights at the campus and sent out a list of stadium guidelines a day before the stabbing.

In a letter sent to out Friday, the Zachary school district said a committee of parents, teachers and administrators had met Wednesday to address concerns and the discipline policy. The system said it also added a third resource officer to the Zachary High campus last week in an attempt to address the issues.

"In light of the recent issues on our high school campus, we want to assure our community that our students’ safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are working daily to ensure that our students and staff have a safe and effective learning environment. Please know that we completely understand your concern, anger, and need for answers. Your emails and calls are being read, heard, and taken to heart," the school district's statement read in part.

