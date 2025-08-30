Day two of Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in full swing

MORGAN CITY — Day two of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum festival got off to a slow start with the rain, but it didn't stop the fun.

This year, the festival celebrated its 90th year, and families from all over the area gathered to enjoy the music, carnival rides, and, most importantly, the food.

"This is our second year out here, and guess what we'll probably come two times out of it, but we love it every time we come though," one couple said.

The festival spans a few blocks of Morgan City near the downtown area. Lawrence Park is where you can find different non-profit organizations and the Petroleum Heritage Music Stage.

"A lot of the things are free; we don't charge you anything because we have sponsors. So the music is free, the children's activities are free, and you can walk under the bridge and just enjoy it. There is a carnival, and then you can go walk on the dock," Executive Director of Cajun Coast Tourism, Carrie Stansbury said.

Now, there's been a lot of discussion surrounding the topic of imported shrimp versus locally caught shrimp. That's what brought Sead Consulting Commercial fisheries scientist David Williams out to the festival.

"We have a rapid genetic test that's able to identify whether or not something is a farm-raised shrimp grown overseas or a local domestic shrimp," he said.

Williams says when they attended the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival last year, about 80 percent of the shrimp being sold were not locally caught shrimp.

As for this year, he says it's not looking good.

"We have taken some samples, and I'm sorry to say, when we do the genetic testing, I don't think it's going to come out very well," he said.

But organizers are optimistic, pushing this year's vendors to focus on bringing in local products.

If you didn't get a chance to visit the festival on Friday, you still have a chance. The festival runs through September 1st.