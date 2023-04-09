Daughters of the American Revolution chapter turning bottle caps into benches for La. veterans

BATON ROUGE - A truck loaded with discarded plastic will leave Baton Rouge on Monday, headed for Indiana. What Louisiana will get back will be a gift to those who have served.

The Louisiana Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution organized the effort to collect bottle caps that could be converted into benches, then given to veterans homes across the state.

A rental truck was loaded with thousands upon thousands of caps. It is set to depart for Indiana on Monday, where a company will turn those caps into benches.

"When we first started last August, we told the ladies in the state of Louisiana, 'collect as many as you can and we're going to put them all together, and we'll probably get five benches,'" project coordinator Margaret Tyler told WBRZ. "But we collected enough to get 17 benches. So, we're very excited about this project."

Penske donated the truck that will make the delivery.

The DAR plans to distribute the benches to veterans homes across Louisiana in May. A party will take place at each home to celebrate the installation.