Daughter of radio host, Rickey Smiley, shot multiple times during road rage incident

photo: Rickey Smiley/Twitter

Radio Host and comedian, Rickey Smiley was angry on Monday as he took to his YouTube Channel to explain that his teenage daughter had been shot multiple times by crossfire during a road rage incident that didn't involve her at all.

According to CNN, Aaryn Smiley, who recently turned 19, is recovering after being shot in Houston's south side over the Fourth of July weekend. She was one of four people who were injured during an incident that she'd had nothing to do with.

She posted an update of her progress on Instagram, saying, "This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me. I won't be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage."

She also shared an image that appeared to have been taken from a hospital bed.

"[T]he fact that the bullets that went thru my legs were armored riffled [sic] bullets made to go through anything (how they got through the car) but the one [that] would have hit me in the head was not that kind and ended up lodged in the car. God," a note accompanying the picture read. "Words can't describe how grateful i am to be alive right now."

The teen also posted about being unable to see her parents while hospitalized because of the Covid-19 pandemic, writing that she was "terrified."

Smiley posted an emotional video Monday saying, "I'm so mad right now, I don't know what to do. The reason I'm on Facebook Live is cause I just want you to see that it's raw and it's real. I want you to see what parents have to deal with when their children become victims of gun violence."

Investigators told reporters that, around midnight on Sunday, after an altercation at a separate location, a gun-wielding suspect pulled up to a car at a red light on the feeder road of Houston's Highway 288 and opened fire.

Smiley's daughter was in a different vehicle at the light, according to investigators, and was caught in crossfire.

Three other victims transported themselves to a hospital and all are expected to survive their injuries.

The radio host tweeted that his daughter had successfully made it out of surgery.

"My daughter made it out of her operation, " he tweeted. "She's doing great!!Thank you for your prayers!!!"

The elder Smiley posted a photo of himself wearing a mask, writing, "I respect the rules."

"Can't see my daughter @ryn.smiley because of #covid19... it's getting dark and I'm not leaving this park until I lay eyes on her," he wrote. "#Houston (Thanks to the @HoustonPolice for being so awesome and kind to us.)"

Smiley is an American stand-up comedian, television host, actor, and radio personality, known for his prank phone calls. The calls feature Smiley disguising his voice and carrying on a conversation with the recipient of the call.

He is the host of the nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show based in Atlanta from its flagship affiliate WHTA "Hot 107.9".