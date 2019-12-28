Daughter-in-law of LSU's Steve Ensminger killed in Lafayette plane crash

Image: KATC.com

LAFAYETTE - Authorities in Lafayette are responding to a small plane crash that has now taken the lives of at least five people, including the daughter-in-law of an LSU Football assistant coach, this morning.

According to witnesses, the plane hit a power line while attempting to make an emergency landing. The plane went down near a post office on Verot School Road, near the Lafayette airport and south of the city’s downtown.

The Lafayette Fire Department confirms six passengers were inside the plane at the time of the crash. Five of them have been confirmed dead.

Among those killed in the crash is Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord, daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator, Steve Ensminger. Her husband, Steve Ensminger Jr confirmed her death to the Associated Press.

McCord was born and raised in Baton Rouge. She graduated from LSU. McCord was a reporter for New Orleans TV station WDSU-TV and worked as a sideline reporter for ESPN and Cox Media. Her first broadcasting job was in Cleveland working as an in-house reporter for the Cleveland Browns. She also worked as a radio host for Guaranty Media on 100.7 The Tiger and 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge for three years. She was 30 years old.

The Lafayette Fire Department identified the other victims as Ian Biggs, Robert Crisp, Gretchen Vincent, and Michael Vincent.

The lone survivor of the crash was identified as Stephen Berzas. He remains hospitalized in critical condition. Two other people, who were on the ground at the time of the crash, was also injured. Their condition is still unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.