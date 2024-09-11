73°
Damage reported in Livingston Parish as Hurricane Francine crosses state

1 hour 46 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2024 Sep 11, 2024 September 11, 2024 7:34 PM September 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Damage was reported Wednesday in Livingston Parish as Hurricane Francine crossed the region.

About 10 percent of the parish's utility customers were without power — 7,000 of 72,000 customers — as of about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A tree on a house off Juban Road.

Crews removing trees from the road in Port Vincent

A tree is down on La. 43, south of I-12, between Albany and Springfield.


A downed tree is causing a complete blockage at the corner of 4H and Scivicque roads.

Deputies cleared a downed tree on Jack Allen Road. 

Deputies clearing a downed tree on Gum Swamp Road

