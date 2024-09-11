Damage reported as Hurricane Francine rakes southeastern Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Damage was reported in portions of southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday as Hurricane Francine crossed the region. The reports include:

East Baton Rouge Parish

Metal roof off a building in the Gardere area

Livingston Parish

A tree on a house off Juban Road.

Crews removing trees from the road in Port Vincent

A tree is down on La. 43, south of I-12, between Albany and Springfield.

Tangipahoa Parish

Tree down in Amite

West Baton Rouge Parish



