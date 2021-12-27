'Dallas Buyers Club,' 'Big Little Lies' director, Jean-Marc Vallee, dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée

Award-winning filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée passed away at 58, Sunday.

According to CNN, the acclaimed director of the 2013 drama "Dallas Buyers Club" passed away near Quebec City, Canada.

"He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me," Nathan Ross, a partner in Vallée's production company Crazyrose, said in a statement. "The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

One of his most notable movies in the United States was "Dallas Buyers Club," which was based on the true story of an AIDS patient who became a distributor of experimental treatments. The film was nominated for Best Picture, while stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both won Oscars for their performances.

Vallée made yet another splash on the small screen with the 2017 production of the HBO drama "Big Little Lies."

He also directed the entire first season of the series, and earned an Emmy for his work. Vallée later executive produced the series "Sharp Objects," for HBO, and directed every episode. Vallée and Ross had signed a new development deal with HBO in April, according to Deadline.

Vallée said in a 2019 video for The Hollywood Reporter he was very cautious about selecting the projects he was willing to take on.

"Choosing your film is choosing your lifestyle," said Vallée. "Are you going to be happy waking up in the morning, doing this and serving it?"