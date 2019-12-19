Cynthia Perkins files for divorce just days after couple's indictment in child rape case

DENHAM SPRINGS - Just days after Cynthia and Dennis Perkins were formally charged on 150 combined counts, the couple is slated to get a divorce.

An attorney representing Cynthia Perkins tells WBRZ that the former school teacher has filed paperwork for a divorce from her husband. The new documents filed Thursday claim fired sheriff's deputy Dennis Perkins has made "sufficient threats" against his wife, making her "fearful" of him.

Both were booked on a slew charges including rape, attempted rape and child porn. According to the 44-page indictment filed Tuesday, Dennis Perkins was also charged with sexually abusing a dog and another charge involved him "ejaculating on various pastries and into bottles of energy drinks" which were consumed by unsuspecting victims.

On Wednesday, it was learned the parents of a student who had allegedly been filmed consuming the tainted food filed a lawsuit against the couple and the Livingston Parish School Board.

They are currently being held without bond on new charges brought against them this week. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday.

You can read the full divorce documents here.