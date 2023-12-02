72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cyclist struck and killed off Airline Highway in hit-and-run Saturday morning

1 hour 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, December 02 2023 Dec 2, 2023 December 02, 2023 9:53 AM December 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A cyclist was struck and killed off Airline Highway northbound Saturday morning, according to BRPD.

Police say the incident was a hit-and-run, and the coroner was called to the scene.

Trending News

The person who died nor the person who struck the cyclist have not yet been identified by police. This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days