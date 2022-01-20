Latest Weather Blog
Customers race to hardware stores to beat freezing temperatures
BATON ROUGE – The Ace Hardware on Highland Road bustled with activity Thursday morning ahead of the freezing temperatures expected to sweep across much of Louisiana.
Dennis Kelly was among those buying supplies to wrap his pipes, just in case.
“I’m also fixing the pipe that broke in the last freeze,” said Kelly, referring to the days last year that left the capital region chilled. “It’s just leaking a little bit.”
He and others said they can only hope that this year’s cold snap won’t be as severe as last year’s.
The hardware store was running low on faucet covers but there was still plenty of insulation for pipes.
Mike Ponder said he just bought a new house and didn’t want to risk anything happening.
Trending News
“I am hoping it was not as bad as last year. That was miserable,” he said. “I will have all my supplies and everything ready.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
College student mugged at apartment complex near LSU
-
No decision yet from area schools on closures ahead of Friday cold...
-
Baton Rouge blood bank up in flames amid dangerous shortage nationwide, St....
-
City-Parish taking precautions before wintry weather later in the week
-
Attempted break-in at Hebert Guns