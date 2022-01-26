Curry-less Warriors continue to roll, top Portland 118-106

OAKLAND, CA - Klay Thompson scored 37 points in another brilliant performance as fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry watched injured, and the Golden State Warriors again dominated without their MVP to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-106 Sunday in the opener of the Western Conference semifinals.



Draymond Green had his second career postseason triple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for the defending champions.



With Curry sidelined because of a sprained right knee, Green and Thompson took charge again. Thompson hit seven more 3-pointers to become the first player in NBA history to make at least seven 3s in three straight playoff games.



Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.