'Louisiana, I'm officially yours:' Meet Miss Louisiana 2025

MONROE — Gabrelle McLeod was crowned this year's Miss Louisiana at the 2025 pageant on Saturday night.

McLeod won the title of Miss Louisiana 2025 over 39 other competitors. She is from Vicksburg, Miss. and currently studies athletic training at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The scholarship money from the pageant will help her be more involved on campus and pursue her master's degree, she said.

"I know that Louisiana chose me, and it's more than me choosing Louisiana just for education," McLeod said. "I'm going to be calling this my home, and Louisiana I'm officially yours!"

McLeod will represent Louisiana at the Miss America pageant beginning on Sept. 7.