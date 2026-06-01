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As 2026 hurricane season begins, GOHSEP breaks down key points to remember

1 hour 36 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 6:09 AM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The Atlantic hurricane season has officially begun and will run through Nov. 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a below-normal season with a total of eight to 14 named storms. This year's storm names range from Arthur to Wilfred.

Even with a below-normal forecast, being prepared in the event of a weather emergency is key, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness told 2une In's Abigail Whitam on Monday. 

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