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Latest Weather Blog
As 2026 hurricane season begins, GOHSEP breaks down key points to remember
BATON ROUGE - The Atlantic hurricane season has officially begun and will run through Nov. 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a below-normal season with a total of eight to 14 named storms. This year's storm names range from Arthur to Wilfred.
Even with a below-normal forecast, being prepared in the event of a weather emergency is key, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness told 2une In's Abigail Whitam on Monday.
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