Cruisin' the Coast begins today

GULFPORT, Miss. - The Mississippi Gulf Coast's annual celebration of hotrods and classic cars is getting under way.



Cruisin' the Coast runs Oct. 4-11 this year.



The festival has been growing since its start in 1996, when 374 vehicles were registered. Cruisin' the Coast officials are hoping good weather and low gasoline prices will help put the number of registrants up to the 7,500 mark.



Meanwhile, police in Biloxi will be sporting fancy wheels of their own. The department has four new Harley motorcycles and six new white SUVs that are likely to draw attention during the festival.



Police Chief John Miller said it just happened that the new vehicles were delivered in time for Cruisin' The Coast.