Crowley Police: Two men apprehended after robbing local convenience store

CROWLEY - The Crowley Police Department arrested two men in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store on South Parkerson Avenue, Monday.

According to KATC, the armed robbery took place last Wednesday and investigators identified the suspects involved as 25-year-old Michael Loria II and 32-year-old Cedric Batiste.

Police say Loria went into the store brandishing a weapon and demanding money from the cash register, Batiste allegedly acted as his accomplice and helped him flee the scene.

Detectives say they obtained video surveillance from a Crowley citizen that showed a green truck parked around the corner from the store that was later identified as the "get away" vehicle.

Investigators say that the two suspects were identified and apprehended approximately only 15-20 minutes after the armed robbery.

Police say a stash of narcotics was discovered in the vehicle the two used.

Authorities also report recovering all of the stolen money and the firearm used in the robbery.