72°
Latest Weather Blog
Crowd gathers in wake of Presidential Election
BATON ROUGE - Crowds gathered in cities across the country to celebrate or protest the election of Joe Biden as president.
Supporters chanted and rejoiced while those who supported President Trump held flags and urged for vote counting to continue.
A group gathered outside the Capitol in Baton Rouge around lunchtime Saturday.
Gatherings were also seen in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRG brings annual holiday light display back with new safety guidelines in...
-
Baton Rouge: Expect 'modified' Mardi Gras, city officials say
-
LSU Presidential Search Committee meets virtually to discuss job requirements, options for...
-
Officials moving forward with search for next LSU president
-
Neighbors brace for closure of Shell refinery