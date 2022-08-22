Crews responding to gas leak on O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - A HazMat team was called to a gas leak on O'Neal Lane late Monday morning.

The situation was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on O'Neal Lane near Centurion Avenue. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was responding to the leak.

Firefighters said a large mower struck an exposed gas line.

The department said there were no injuries and there is no current danger to the public.

Centurion Avenue is expected to remain closed for hours while the leak is fixed.