80°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews responding to gas leak on O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - A HazMat team was called to a gas leak on O'Neal Lane late Monday morning.
The situation was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on O'Neal Lane near Centurion Avenue. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was responding to the leak.
Firefighters said a large mower struck an exposed gas line.
The department said there were no injuries and there is no current danger to the public.
Centurion Avenue is expected to remain closed for hours while the leak is fixed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flood of 2016: The Storm with No Name - Sunday Journal
-
Officers' response to downtown brawl caught on video
-
Knock Knock Children's Museum celebrates 5 years with birthday bash
-
State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus
-
Police arrest suspect who shot at responding officers Monday morning
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning