Crews respond to fire at apartment complex along Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fire reported at an apartment complex in East Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Chateaux Dijon apartments along Essen Lane near I-10 around 12:45 p.m.

Authorities say the fire began in the bathroom from a heater, burning through the bathroom ceiling. The tenant smelled smoke and immediately called 911.

The unit suffered serious fire damage and the apartment below suffered water damage. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.