Crews respond to crash involving train near City Park

Photo: Noah Conquorgood

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a crash Monday night near City Park after a train hit a vehicle and then dragged it down the tracks.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Terrace Avenue.

Multiple witnesses who live in the area tell WBRZ they heard a loud crashing sound, then saw a car on fire underneath the train. One witness went on to say as firefighters were trying to contain the blaze, the train started moving again, dragging the car along with it.

Debris was thrown across Terrace Street at the railroad crossing between Old South Baton Rouge and the Garden District.

Crews shut down a portion of Dalrymple to assist.

Sources at the scene say no one was hurt.

We've reached out to officials for more information.