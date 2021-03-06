Crews put out apartment fire off Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters put out an apartment fire Saturday afternoon off of Scenic Highway near Southern University.

The Baton Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of 78th Avenue around 3:45 p.m. in regards to an apartment fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found one unit covered with heavy smoke coming out of it.

Flames were located in the bathroom and extended into the hallway traveling to the second floor.

The occupant of that unit told BRFD that she was burning an incense and left the residence. The fire originated in the area where the incense was located, according to BRFD.

The fire caused around $75,000 in damages.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the resident.