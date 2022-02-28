47°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews battle massive apartment fire in Gardere area overnight
BATON ROUGE - A large fire collapsed the roof of a two-story apartment building off Gardere Lane late Sunday night.
The St. George Fire Department said crews arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. to find flames spewing from the roof of the apartment building on Ned Avenue. The building was made up of four units, all of which were vacant at the time of the blaze.
Multiple fire engines were called to scene to get the flames under control, which took about an hour.
No injuries were reported.
Trending News
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
14-year-old one year away from graduating college
-
Donaldsonville residents gather and march for their fight against gun violence
-
Families pack the streets for 38th Good Friends of the Oaks Parade
-
All-female krewe embraces self-expression through sweet dance moves
-
Brides say 'yes' to man-made diamonds
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood