Crews battle massive apartment fire in Gardere area overnight

BATON ROUGE - A large fire collapsed the roof of a two-story apartment building off Gardere Lane late Sunday night.

The St. George Fire Department said crews arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. to find flames spewing from the roof of the apartment building on Ned Avenue. The building was made up of four units, all of which were vacant at the time of the blaze.

Multiple fire engines were called to scene to get the flames under control, which took about an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.