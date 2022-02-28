47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews battle massive apartment fire in Gardere area overnight

44 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, February 28 2022 Feb 28, 2022 February 28, 2022 8:11 AM February 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A large fire collapsed the roof of a two-story apartment building off Gardere Lane late Sunday night. 

The St. George Fire Department said crews arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. to find flames spewing from the roof of the apartment building on Ned Avenue. The building was made up of four units, all of which were vacant at the time of the blaze. 

Multiple fire engines were called to scene to get the flames under control, which took about an hour. 

No injuries were reported.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days