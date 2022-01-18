Crawfish Tracker: The price drop continues

BATON ROUGE- The price of boiled crawfish just keeps going down as we move farther past the Easter rush.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area is about $3.67, down from $3.89 last week. This is the second straight week in which we've seen a steep drop, and these are easily the best prices we've seen all year.

A pound at most local stores will set you back around $3.50, with prices going as low as $2.59. Prices only get better if you're looking to buy them live.

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index