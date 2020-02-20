Latest Weather Blog
Crawfish Tracker: Slow but steady price drop
BATON ROUGE - We're a few weeks into the crawfish-tracking season, and we're still on par with prices from this same time last year.
WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index has the average price of boiled crawfish right around $5.01 a pound at popular seafood stops in the Baton Rouge area. Buying them live will save you a bit of money, with the average price for those sitting at $3.50 per pound.
It's a fairly small drop from last week, but it brings the market roughly in line with where it was last February. As far as the best deals go, some restaurants are offering boiled crawdads for a little under $4 per pound. The low for live is sitting right around $3 even.
You can check out the full crawfish index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
