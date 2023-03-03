65°
Latest Weather Blog
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price in the capital area is down to $5.65 per pound for boiled, roughly a nine-cent drop from recent weeks. The average for live crawdads is down to about $3.75.
The lowest price for boiled crawfish recorded on the tracker this week was $4.49, while live crawfish are going for as low as $3.29 per pound.
Trending News
You can check out the full crawfish tracker here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal, local dollars at work clearing waterways in EBR
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in Ascension horse theft; one adult, two minors...
-
Southern University AgCenter's Livestock Show celebrates its 80th anniversary
-
Police still have little details on Ga. man's disappearance; more groups join...
-
Baton Rouge mom booked for negligent homicide after infant's fentanyl death
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs