Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)

44 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, March 03 2023 Mar 3, 2023 March 03, 2023 7:54 PM March 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price in the capital area is down to $5.65 per pound for boiled, roughly a nine-cent drop from recent weeks. The average for live crawdads is down to about $3.75.

The lowest price for boiled crawfish recorded on the tracker this week was $4.49, while live crawfish are going for as low as $3.29 per pound. 

You can check out the full crawfish tracker here

