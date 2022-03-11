Latest Weather Blog
Crawfish Tracker: Prices hit a snag
BATON ROUGE - The capital area finally saw a drop in crawfish prices last week, though the crawdad market has gone largely unchanged since then.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish was down slightly to $5.74 per pound in the area. Live crawfish were also a pinch cheaper, down to about $4.18 on average.
The average for boiled is substantially higher than it was this same time last year, when we were looking at about $5.31 per pound. It's even worse when you compare it to March 2020, when the average was well below $5.
The cheapest boiled crawfish on the price index this week is still $4.99 per pound. The lowest price for live crawfish is also unchanged at $3.25.
