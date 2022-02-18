56°
Crawfish Tracker: Mudbugs are here, if you're willing to pay up
BATON ROUGE - Another year, another pricey start to crawfish season.
The price for boiled crawdads in the capital area is averaging around $6.14 by the pound, even more expensive than this same time last year. Live crawfish will set you back about $4.71 per pound on average.
The cheapest boiled crawfish among the restaurants polled was $5.49, and live crawfish were going as cheap as $4.25 by the pound.
You can check out those prices on this week's Crawfish Price Index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
