Crawfish Tracker: Mudbugs are here, if you're willing to pay up

BATON ROUGE - Another year, another pricey start to crawfish season.

The price for boiled crawdads in the capital area is averaging around $6.14 by the pound, even more expensive than this same time last year. Live crawfish will set you back about $4.71 per pound on average.

The cheapest boiled crawfish among the restaurants polled was $5.49, and live crawfish were going as cheap as $4.25 by the pound.