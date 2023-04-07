Crawfish Tracker: How much will that Easter boil cost you?

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices have stabilized in time for the biggest boiling weekend of the year.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish is around $4.83 per pound, showing almost no change in the capital area over the past week. The low for boiled was $3.99, with many vendors staying close to the $5 mark.

As far as live crawfish go, the average is down to about $2.82 per pound, with most spots keeping prices below $3. The lowest price among polled restaurants is $2.60 per pound.

It's worth noting that some restaurants have already cut off sales for live crawfish, so be sure to call ahead.

Check out the full results of the crawfish tracker here.