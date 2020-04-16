74°
Crawfish Tracker: Another small price drop after Easter
BATON ROUGE - While things are still far from normal for Louisianans, the outlook for crawfish is looking better and better each week.
According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawdads in the capital region is sitting at $3.59 per pound. It's another small but appreciated drop from last week's average. The average cost for boiled also took a slight dip to around $2.37 per pound.
The low for boiled remains pretty much unchanged at $2.49, but multiple restaurants are offering live crawfish for as low as $1.99 per pound.
You can check out the full results of the price index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
Stay inside, and stay safe y'all!
