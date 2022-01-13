66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash shuts down Airline Highway at Highland Road

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crash shut down a portion of Airline Highway early Thursday afternoon. 

The St. George Fire Department reported the wreck around 1 p.m. on Airline at Highland Road. 

Traffic is currently blocked at the intersection for drivers heading into Baton Rouge.

