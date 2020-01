Crash on US 90 leaves one man dead

SLIDELL - Troopers responded to a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday morning.

Mississippi native Glenn R. Snyder, 87, was traveling westbound on US 90 when he rear ended an unoccupied stalled vehicle that was in the roadway from a previous crash.

Snyder was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials collected blood samples for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing. Impairment is not suspected.