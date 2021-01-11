41°
Crash on I-12 W at O'Neal cleared, lanes reopened

5 hours 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, January 11 2021 Jan 11, 2021 January 11, 2021 8:14 AM January 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 11) morning, a crash on I-12 West near the O'Neal lane exit resulted in lane blockage and severe congestion, according to WBRZ's traffic reporting program, Total Traffic

Authorities say the crash, which was reported around 7:30 a.m., involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle. 

The crash site was cleared as of 9 a.m.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

