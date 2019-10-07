Crash kills teen bicyclist in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS - A fatal crash near Chevis Road has left an Opelousas teen dead.

Louisiana State Police confirm that on Sunday, Oct. 6, Lane Leger was bicycling southbound on I-49 North Service Road when a Nissan Altima, also traveling southbound, struck the teen from behind, resulting in his ejection from the bike.



The 16-year-old's bicycle was not equipped with lights, and the driver of the Nissan was unable to see him.



Leger was pronounced deceased at the scene and a toxicology report is pending. The driver of the Nissan was not injured and impairment on his part is not suspected.