Crash closes La. 70 Saturday morning
SORRENTO - La. 70 is closed between Highway 22 and the Sunshine Bridge area because of a crash.
Traffic camera video showed numerous emergency vehicles blocking lanes near wrecked vehicles.
The crash happened early Saturday morning.
Specific details were not released.
