74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Covington man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

9 hours 46 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, October 28 2023 Oct 28, 2023 October 28, 2023 10:36 AM October 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

COVINGTON - A crash in St. Tammany Parish killed a 54-year-old man on Highway 25 around 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to state police, Lonnie Sanchez Jr., 54, of Covington, was driving southbound in his 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he collided with a 2012 Freightliner M2 at a complete stop on the shoulder.

Trending News

Sanchez was taken to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. He was properly restrained and impairment is not expected as a factor. The crash is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days