Courthouse in Tangipahoa Parish closed due to 'suspicious package,' officials given all-clear

AMITE - A courthouse in Tangipahoa Parish was evacuated after a suspicious package was delivered there.

A large law enforcement presence was reported there, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, including the TPSO, Homeland Security, Amite City Police, and Louisiana State Police.

Chief Jimmy Travis with the TPSO asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation continued. The area and the courthouse were given the all-clear shortly before noon.